Two city employees under investigation after Cleveland Hopkins International Airport security incident

CLEVELAND-The city of Cleveland Mayor’s office has announced two city officials are under investigation following a security incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Thursday.

According to a news release, one official was placed on immediate suspension and their security credentials have been revoked in “accordance with the airport and TSA policies.” The other official is currently out of the office and their status will be addressed when they return.

A city of Cleveland spokesperson would not provide additional details regarding who the employees are or what occurred.

