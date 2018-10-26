It’s one of Cleveland’s most talked about haunted place – Franklin Castle! Author Bill G. Krejci shared a few spooky tales from the home. His book, Haunted Franklin Castle is on sale now.
The story of Franklin Castle
-
Show Info: October 26, 2018
-
Disney workers: Please stop scattering your relatives’ ashes in the park
-
WATCH: The Ohio State University Marching Band plays tribute to Aretha Franklin
-
Remembering, mourning ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin
-
‘She loved Cleveland’: ‘Dr.’ Aretha Franklin had deep roots in NE Ohio
-
-
Aretha Franklin’s funeral set for Aug. 31 in Detroit
-
Ohio has second highest number of haunted houses, website claims
-
‘Queen of Soul’ remembered: President, stars honor Aretha Franklin in epic farewell
-
Argument about Aretha Franklin leads to shooting in Virginia, witnesses say
-
Reports: Aretha Franklin in ‘gravely ill’ condition
-
-
Rainbow appears during moment of silence for Aretha Franklin in Detroit
-
Springfield Township police launch investigation into ‘mock rape’ allegations at Akron haunted house
-
Aretha Franklin remembered, watch her 1991 Murphy Brown interview Thursday night