× Teen arrested on murder charge in Stark County

SANDY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A 19-year-old has been arrested on a murder charge following the shooting death of a man in Sandy Township.

In a press release, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a call of a male victim who was shot. They found a man with a single gunshot wound 10 p.m. Thursday.

32-year-old Jerry Hendershott Junior or Carrollton, Ohio died at the scene.

Deputies began searching for the shooter and worked to locate someone they say had been present at the shooting.

Deputies found 19-year-old Gage Wood in Malvern, Ohio. Wood was arrested on one county of murder and booked in the Stark County Jail.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.