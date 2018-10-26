× Suspect runs from police, pepper sprays officers and K-9 during fight

CLEVELAND — A suspect is in custody after allegedly breaking a church window and then pepper spraying officers during a confrontation.

Cleveland police said a bystander flagged down some officers around 12 p.m. Friday outside of the Old Stone Church.

The bystander reportedly told police that a man had broken a glass door inside of the church.

Police located the man near Ontario Street and Euclid Avenue, where they said they approached him.

According to authorities, during their pursuit of the suspect they followed him into an building in the 300 block of Prospect Avenue. The suspect reportedly pepper sprayed the police sergeant and an officer.

Police said the man then continued to fight with the officers and sprayed the police k-9 with pepper spray as well.

During the altercation the suspect reportedly suffered an injury to his head. Officials said he was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Authorities said the man has remained combative and is refusing medical treatment.

He will remain at the hospital until he is medically cleared and will then be transported to Cuyahoga County Jail for booking.

The suspect is facing charges of felonious assault, criminal damaging and resisting arrest.

Officers say this incident remains under investigation. More details will be provided as they become available.