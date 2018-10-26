Stock plunge continues wild week on Wall Street

Traders work the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on October 24, 2018 in New York. - US stocks finished a punishing session sharply lower Wednesday, October 24, 2018, with major indices sinking more than two percent and the Dow and S&P 500 tumbling and wiping out all the 2018 gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.4 percent to close at 24,583.42, a single day loss of more than 600 points. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index plummeted 4.4 percent to finish at 7,108.40, posting its worst day since 2011, while the broad-based S&P 500 sank 3.1 percent to 2,656.15. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
The tech turmoil is deepening.
The Nasdaq plunged 3.5% on Friday — and Amazon is leading the way lower. Amazon (AMZN) shares plummeted 9% after reporting disappointing sales and guidance.
Google owner Alphabet also fell sharply on weaker-than-expected revenue.
The tech selling spread to the Dow, which fell 500 points, or 2%. The S&P 500 declined 2.8%, joining the Nasdaq in a correction. Both indexes are down more than 10% from record highs.
Friday’s slide is just the latest in a series of wild moves on Wall Street.
The Dow soared 401 points on Thursday, after plunging more than 600 points the day before.
A variety of fears have sent stocks into a tailspin this month. The Nasdaq is on track for its worst month since November 2008.
Global markets have also been in turmoil. European markets traded sharply lower, while Asian markets closed in the red.