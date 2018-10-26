× Stock plunge continues wild week on Wall Street

The tech turmoil is deepening.

The Nasdaq plunged 3.5% on Friday — and Amazon is leading the way lower. Amazon (AMZN) shares plummeted 9% after reporting disappointing sales and guidance.

Google owner Alphabet also fell sharply on weaker-than-expected revenue.

The tech selling spread to the Dow, which fell 500 points, or 2%. The S&P 500 declined 2.8%, joining the Nasdaq in a correction. Both indexes are down more than 10% from record highs.

Friday’s slide is just the latest in a series of wild moves on Wall Street.

The Dow soared 401 points on Thursday, after plunging more than 600 points the day before.

A variety of fears have sent stocks into a tailspin this month. The Nasdaq is on track for its worst month since November 2008.

Global markets have also been in turmoil. European markets traded sharply lower, while Asian markets closed in the red.