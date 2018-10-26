× Show Info: October 26, 2018

Giant Eagle Market District

When it comes to Italian heritage, there’s no better way to celebrate than with pasta! Chef Paul Ondo from Market District is showed us a popular cheesy dish!

Cleveland Clinic

When it comes to having good health, we hear a lot about diet and exercise. But is there such thing as doing too much? Dr. Marc Gillinov joined us from the Cleveland Clinic to answer our questions!

Pickwick & Frolic

There are a lot of delicious wines out there to choose from, but how do you know the difference between them all? Dina Kostis, sommelier from Pickwich and Frolic, educated us about wine!

Haunted Franklin Castle

For decades the tale of Franklin Castle has peaked the interest of people across Northeast Ohio… including Bill Krejci!

B.A. Sweetie Candy Company

Something else that screams Halloween, but not so spooky… candy! And nobody does it better than Tom Scheiman, President of B. A. Sweetie Candy Company!

Comedian Joey Diaz

If you need plans this weekend, we’ve got the perfect solution! Head down to Hilarities and catch Joey Diaz live on stage!

October 25-27

Hilarities

Shop Cleveland Market

Over fifty Cleveland owned businesses will all be in one spot this weekend… from food to clothing and decor! Aleysha Vasilevskiy from Shop Cleveland Market joined us in studio!

10a-5p Saturday October 27th

Crocker Park

Dog friendly event!

J Bellezza

There’s a brand new Eastside spot that has everything you need for your daily beauty needs!

