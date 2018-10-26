× Show Info: October 26, 2018

Cheese Wheel Pasta

Giant Eagle Chef Paul Ondo stopped by the studio to share his recipe for simple cheesy pasta. Click here for the recipe.

Syrah, Shiraz!

There are a lot of delicious wines out there to choose. How do you know the difference between them all? For a little wine education, Dina Kostis, Sommelier from Pickwick & Frolic stopped by. Pickwick & Frolic is located on East 4th Street in downtown Cleveland. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Exploring the Franklin Castle

It’s one of Cleveland’s most talked about haunted place – Franklin Castle! Author Bill G. Krejci shared a few spooky tales from the home. His book, Haunted Franklin Castle is on sale now.

B.A. Sweetie

In need of sweets to pass out for trick-or-treat? You’ll find everything you can imagine at B.A Sweetie. The candy store is on Brookpark Road in Cleveland. www.sweetiescandy.com

Hilarious Weekend at Hilarities!

Give yourself a reason to laugh this weekend! Joey Diaz is on stage at Hilarities. He has two shows tonight and two tomorrow. Tickets are on sale now.

Shop Cleveland Market

Shop Cleveland Market returns to Crocker Park tomorrow! It’s a dog friendly shopping event. You can expect to find more than 50 Cleveland owned businesses represented. www.facebook.com/events

J. Bellezza Salon

Natalie took us on a tour of the brand new J. Bellezza Salon in Pinecrest. It’s a boutique and a salon that focuses on keeping you healthy. https://jbellezza.com/