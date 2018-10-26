Rainy weekend on the way

More unsettled weather will make NE Ohio its home starting late-day Friday. There is a chance of a few showers developing as early as Friday evening so bear in mind that rain gear shouldn’t be forgotten as you step out to cheer on your local football team. The weekend will include a blanket of clouds, rain, and a few breaks in between. As of today’s forecast, we are introducing a chance of showers now for our little ghosts and goblins on Halloween. Stay tuned to any changes that may show up prior to Trick-or-Treat.

Are you interested in the Winter Weather Outlook? Here’s what our team is forecasting:

For a more extensive discussion about how we arrive to a seasonal forecast, you can listen to André Bernier’s podcast, WeatherJazz®, episode #017 below. WeatherJazz® is also available on virtually every podcast app and aggregator FREE of charge, or on WeatherJazz.com.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-day forecast:

Based on the long range indicators which we issued online on October 19th and on FOX 8 News In The Morning, this colder than normal pattern will continue into the first week of November with storm systems will get stronger by the end of October.