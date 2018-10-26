Police identify Brooklyn bank robbery suspect who remains at large

BROOKLYN, Ohio — Police have identified the suspect in a Huntington Bank robbery from last month and are now asking the public to help locate him.

The suspect went into the Huntington Bank on Ridge Road at about 9:25 a.m. on September 11 and handed the teller a demand note, police said. He got away with cash. No one was injured.

According to a Facebook post from Brooklyn Police Department, the suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Direz Williams.

Police said they have issued a warrant for Williams’ arrest, however he has not yet been located.

If anyone has any information regarding Williams’ whereabouts, please contact Brooklyn Police at (216) 749-1234.

41.440343 -81.735699