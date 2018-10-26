Plane carrying Prince Harry and Meghan aborts landing in Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia — A Qantas charter flight carrying Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was forced to suddenly abort its landing due to another aircraft on the runway, according to fellow passengers.

Video taken by Simon Atkinson, the BBC’s Australia-based videojournalist, shows the view from the plane’s window as it makes its approach into Sydney Airport, before ascending once again as the runway comes into view.

WATCH as flight carrying Duke & Duchess of Sussex aborts landing into Sydney. @qantas pilot says reason was another plane on the runway – and sees the positives… “You’ll get another great view of the harbour”. #RoyalTour #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/TLWA76vIuO — Simon Atkinson (@atko1978) October 26, 2018

The pilot executed the maneuver, also known as a go-around, while low enough for the passengers to see cars driving on the roads below.

Rebecca English, a journalist who was on the plane, tweeted that the pilot “had to pull up seconds from landing in Sydney” because they were “too close” to the plane on the tarmac.

Minor drama as our @Qantas charter plane – also carrying Harry and Meghan – had to pull up seconds from landing in Sydney because of another aircraft on the runway. Pilot said we were too close. What’s known as a missed approach. We had to circle and try again ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Wa5O6TI0a1 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 26, 2018

Another journalist, Hello! magazine’s Royal Editor Emily Nash, said with characteristic British understatement that, as a “nervous flier” the aborted attempt wasn’t her “ideal experience,” but that everyone on board had remained calm.

I should qualify that by saying I’m a nervous flier so not my ideal experience, but everyone on board was calm – no major drama.. — Emily Nash (@emynash) October 26, 2018

She added that it was the flight’s female co-pilot, Ann Cole, who had safely landed the plane on the second attempt.

I’m told it was actually the female co pilot Ann Cole who landed us safely – thanks @Qantas! #RoyalVisitAustralia — Emily Nash (@emynash) October 26, 2018

Second time lucky

On the second approach, the plane landed safely and without incident, according to CNN Australia affiliate Seven News.

Atkinson, the BBC cameraman, said the pilot encouraged his passengers to make the most of the extra flight time.

“You’ll get another great view of the harbor,” he said, according to Atkinson.

The royal couple, who announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first child, were traveling back to Sydney from the South Pacific island nation of Tonga as part of their Autumn tour, which has taken in Australia, Fiji and Tonga.

The couple will stay in Sydney for two nights before traveling to New Zealand.

“Planting trees and conserving forests helps us in so many ways — it is a simple but effective way to restore and repair our environment.” — The Duke of Sussex, as he and The Duchess unveiled @QueensCanopy sites at Tongatapu and ‘Eua National Park Reserve. #RoyalVisitTonga pic.twitter.com/iCBWyMSqd3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 26, 2018

-33.939923 151.175276