× Parma police asking for help in search of missing 40-year-old woman

PARMA, Ohio — Parma Police are asking for helping in locating a missing 40-year-old woman.

Tracy Zaucha was last seen leaving her Parma home around 10:50 Thursday night.

Police said Zaucha seemed distraught when she left her home.

She is reportedly 5’6″ tall and 120 lbs. Zaucha has blond hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Zaucha’s whereabouts, please contact Parma Police Department at (440) 885-1234.