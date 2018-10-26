Reports: Package bomb suspect identified as Cesar Sayoc

PLANTATION, FL – A Florida resident was identified Friday as the suspect who sent a dozen pipe bomb packages mail-bomb scare to prominent critics of President Donald Trump, several law enforcement officials said.

DNA evidence played a role in the arrest of Cesar Sayoc, Jr., 56, according to CNN and the Associated Press. He has a residence in Aventura, Florida.

Photo of suspect Cesar Sayoc Jr. pic.twitter.com/dvjEApfhAL — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) October 26, 2018

Sayoc’s white van was seized by the FBI and hauled off to a secure facility.

WSVN posted this video of his arrest.

Exclusive video of man believed to be pipe bomb suspect being escorted by law enforcementhttps://t.co/EJPtxifSiZ pic.twitter.com/7cJoyXCy2q — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 26, 2018

Sayoc was born in New York.

Sayoc was sentenced in August 2002 for threatening to throw a bomb in a conversation with a Florida utility representative, according to Ronald Lowy, a Miami attorney who represented him. Dade County court records showed Sayoc served a year’s probation after a judge signed a discharge certificate in November 2002.

Lowy told The Associated Press that Sayoc “made a verbal threat when he was frustrated at a lack of service.” Lowy said Sayoc showed no ability at the time to back up his threat with bomb-making expertise.

The lawyer said Sayoc was a bodybuilder then.

Court records also show that Sayoc was convicted in the 1990s in Broward County on grand theft and stolen property charges and in 2004 on a felony charge of fraudulent refunds and misdemeanor of tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators had his fingerprints from previous arrests.

Public records showed a Cesar Sayoc listed with an address in Aventura, Florida, and a past address in Fort Lauderdale, as well as another past address in New Jersey.

