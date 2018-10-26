Pacers’ point guard Tyreke Evans out for Saturday’s game against Cavs

Complete list of high school football scores

October 26, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 17: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 17, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers will be missing point guard Tyreke Evans when they take on Cleveland Saturday night.

According to a statement released on Twitter, Evans is in violation of the team’s rules.

Evans said,

“I was late to practice.  This is the most professional and team-oriented organization I have been with in my career. They deserve my best every day and I am disappointed in myself for causing a distraction that prevents me from being able to help my team tomorrow. I will do better.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter Saturday’s game with a 0-5 record while the Pacers have a 3-2 record.

Evans has been a key piece of the Pacers’ second unit during the past five games. He averaged 12 points, 3.6 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

According to the Cavs, Cleveland will be utilizing point guard Jordan Clarkson, who they say is Cleveland’s best reserve scoring threat, and rookie point Collin Sexton, who matched his career-high with 14-points in Thursday’s game against Detroit, to their advantage as they try to get their first win of the 2018-2019 season.

Cleveland and Indiana will continue their season series three more times this — in Indiana Dec. 18, in Cleveland Jan. 8 and will wrap up in Indiana on Feb. 9.

