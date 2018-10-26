× Pacers’ point guard Tyreke Evans out for Saturday’s game against Cavs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers will be missing point guard Tyreke Evans when they take on Cleveland Saturday night.

According to a statement released on Twitter, Evans is in violation of the team’s rules.

Evans said,

“I was late to practice. This is the most professional and team-oriented organization I have been with in my career. They deserve my best every day and I am disappointed in myself for causing a distraction that prevents me from being able to help my team tomorrow. I will do better.”

Tyreke Evans will miss tomorrow night’s game at Cleveland due to a violation of team rules. >> https://t.co/P9jTdyPJqh pic.twitter.com/VlaerrOsFv — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 26, 2018

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter Saturday’s game with a 0-5 record while the Pacers have a 3-2 record.

Evans has been a key piece of the Pacers’ second unit during the past five games. He averaged 12 points, 3.6 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

According to the Cavs, Cleveland will be utilizing point guard Jordan Clarkson, who they say is Cleveland’s best reserve scoring threat, and rookie point Collin Sexton, who matched his career-high with 14-points in Thursday’s game against Detroit, to their advantage as they try to get their first win of the 2018-2019 season.

Cleveland and Indiana will continue their season series three more times this — in Indiana Dec. 18, in Cleveland Jan. 8 and will wrap up in Indiana on Feb. 9.

