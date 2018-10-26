× Man killed crossing the street in Canton

CANTON, Ohio – The Canton Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a man who was crossing the street.

It happened in the 4100 block of Tuscarawas Street West around 8 p.m. Thursday.

A 54-year-old man was hit by a Ford F-150, according to a press release from Canton police.

The car was headed westbound on the road. The man who was hit was in the center lane when it happened.

The pedestrian died at Aultman Hospital a short time later.

The accident is under investigation.

Canton police want to hear from you if you can help. Call them at (330)489-3162.