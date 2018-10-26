Kindergarten class in rural Ohio has unusually large enrollment of twins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio - One Ohio elementary school is seeing double, times five! A kindergarten class has an unusual number of twins this school year.

Jackson-Milton Elementary School is a small school in rural North Jackson with 60-70 students per class.

Principal Kimberly Fisk told FOX 8 it is not unusual to have one or several sets of twins in each class, but in this year's kindergarten class there are five.

"We would talk...By the third, and then the fourth and the fifth -- I'm calling the superintendent and we were having conversations about it," said Fisk.

Most of the twins are fraternal.

This includes brother and sister Robert and Natalie Cellars.

"I was shocked, " said their mother Christine Cellars, "Two of the twins, I knew their mom, and I thought well maybe there's just two sets and then I heard three and then four and then five."

One set of the twins, sisters Skylan and Sofia Fortsch, are so identical in both their appearance and their personalities that their principal admits having difficulty telling them apart.

"I think it's interesting. I always tell parents they are two different children even if they are twins. They each will have their own characteristics, their own likes, their own dislikes -- they need to be treated as individuals," said Fisk.

Adding to the unusual set of circumstances is the fact that Fisk is also the mother of twin girls herself.

"Even with teaching probability, I never would have thought we would have the numbers we have this year," she added.

More stories on twins, here.