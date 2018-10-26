Kidnapping survivor Gina DeJesus working with law enforcement to victims of abduction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS -- Gina DeJesus, one of the women held captive for 10 years in a Cleveland home, is on a mission to help other victims of abduction.

DeJesus was in Columbus at a Law Enforcement Conference as a representative of Northeast Ohio's AMBER Alert Committee Friday.

According to WBNS, the group at the conference examined Amber Alerts and if police agencies are properly prepared.

DeJesus shared an experience from her own abduction with the group.

"Well I never lost hope and I got to see my parents on TV and sometimes I had to watch him with my parents. And I could cry cause he got something out of it," DeJesus reportedly said.

DeJesus, along with Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight, escaped in May 2013 after being held captive for 10 years.

At the conference DeJesus also announced plans for a new center for families of missing people in Ohio.

She and her aunt co-founded the Center for Missing, Abducted and Exploited Children and Adults.

Their hope is to provide families with a place to go and cope as they search for their loved ones.

More on Gina DeJesus here.