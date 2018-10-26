Investigation underway into dozens of missing Lorain County absentee ballots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio - An investigation is underway into why dozens of North Ridgeville voters did not receive their absentee ballots when they should have.

The Lorain County Board of Elections said it has heard from about 40 people who did not receive ballots mailed on October 10th.

“Voters needs to be able to get their ballots and be able to return them in a timely manner,” said Lorain County Board of Elections Director Paul Adams.

Adams said the U.S. Postal Service has said the ballots should be delivered within three to five days and the Postal Service is now investigating.

“The Postal Service is committed to delivering election and political mail in a timely manner. We are working with the Lorain County Board of Elections to ensure any issues with vote-by-mail ballots are quickly resolved,” Postal Service spokesperson David Van Allen said.

The Postal Service did not explain what happened to the missing ballots.

Adams said the Board of Elections began mailing new copies of absentee ballots to those affected this week. It said about a dozen people have received absentee ballots since Thursday.

While he said sporadic delivery issues are to be expected when more than 28,000 ballots are mailed, it is unusual to see a concentration in one community.

“At this time, it appears that there's no coordinated effort, as we've looked at the ballots. They seem to be from all different areas of North Ridgeville, no particular party or a particular type of person that may have not received a ballot,” Adams said.

He said voters can check the status of their absentee ballots on the Board of Elections website and people who have not received a ballot within five days of it being mailed should call the Board of Elections at 440-326-5948.