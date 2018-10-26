× Highway patrol seizes over $32K worth of marijuana, THC oil in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol seized over $32,000 worth of marijuana and THC oil after stopping a car for a license plate violation Friday.

OSHP said troopers stopped a vehicle registered in Michigan on Interstate 75.

During their interaction with the occupants of the vehicle, troopers reportedly detected a marijuana odor coming from the car.

According to OSHP, during a probable cause search they found a scale, 13 pounds of marijuana and 22 vials of THC oil. Troopers said the drugs are worth $32,355.

The driver, 76-year-old Sidney Starr Harris of Pontiac, Michigan, and the passenger, 48-year-old James Gregory Evans Jr. of Detroit, were reportedly charged with possession of marijuana.

OSHP said they were both incarcerated in the Hancock County Justice Center.