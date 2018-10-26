Hearing continued for Browns receiver Antonio Callaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio - A pretrial hearing has been continued for Browns rookie wide receiver Antonio Callawa, who was arrested in August.

The 21-year-old was pulled over on Howe Road in Strongsville for failing to yield for oncoming traffic

Officers found a small amount of marijuana under the driver's seat, according to the police report. He also had the back strap of a Glock firearm and several rounds of ammo, officers said in the dash camera video.

Antonio told police there was no gun in his vehicle and that he did not have a concealed carry permit.

Callaway was cited for possession of marijuana and driving under a suspended license.

His attorney told the Fox 8 I-Team that Callaway plans to dispute the marijuana charge.

Callaway is still scheduled as a starter going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland selected Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. His draft stock dropped when he failed a drug test at the NFL combine.

