Hearing continued for Browns receiver Antonio Callaway

BEREA, Ohio - A pretrial hearing has been continued for Browns rookie wide receiver Antonio Callawa, who was arrested in August.
The 21-year-old was pulled over on Howe Road in Strongsville for failing to yield for oncoming traffic
Officers found a small amount of marijuana under the driver's seat, according to the police report. He also had the back strap of a Glock firearm and several rounds of ammo, officers said in the dash camera video.
Antonio told police there was no gun in his vehicle and that he did not have a concealed carry permit.
Callaway was cited for possession of marijuana and driving under a suspended license.
His attorney told the Fox 8 I-Team that Callaway plans to dispute the marijuana charge.
Callaway is still scheduled as a starter going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cleveland selected Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. His draft stock dropped when he failed a drug test at the NFL combine.
