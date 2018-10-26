FNTD Game of the Week #10: Maple Heights clinches Lake Erie League Championship after topping Cleveland Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Maple Heights Mustangs put their unbeaten record on the line tonight at Cleveland Heights in FOX 8's Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week.

It lived up the billing.

The Mustangs were 4-6 last season and hired former Mustangs star Shaq Washington. Now, age 25, Washington had his team a perfect 9-0 heading into the battle against Mac Stephens and the Tigers.

Cleveland Heights staked out a 14-0 lead and the upset special posts were all over social media.

But the Mustangs rallied to tie the game. Maple Heights clinched the Lake Erie League Championship with the hard fought 28--21 win.

Maple Heights heads into the playoffs with an unblemished record and in search of another state title, which was earned on the field with a young qb named Shaq Washington at the helm.

