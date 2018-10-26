Florida man accused of sending mail bombs had fervor for President Trump, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Federal authorities have captured a Florida man with a criminal history and a fervor for President Donald Trump and accused him of sending at least 13 mail bombs to prominent Democrats.

Justice Department officials have announced five federal charges against Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida, and revealed that DNA and a fingerprint found on an envelope helped them identify the suspect after a five-day, coast-to-coast investigation.

******A look at who the packages were sent to*******

Even as he was arrested and charged, investigators scrutinized new suspicious packages believed to be tied to his plot.

FBI officials have not disclosed a motive, although Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested politics may have played a role, noting Sayoc appeared to be a "partisan." Sayoc's white van was plastered with Trump's image and political stickers.

Sayoc was apparently a fan of Donald Trump, or at least his clothing line, even before Trump announced his candidacy for president.

Documents released Friday by the Broward County, Florida, Sheriff's Office show Sayoc reported in May 2015 that more than $40,000 in goods were stolen from his van and an attached trailer, including 11 pieces of Donald Trump-brand clothing valued at $7,150. Specifics are not included, but Trump has a line of suits, shirts, ties and accessories.

The report shows detectives were never able to confirm whether the theft actually happened and no arrests were made.

Trump announced his candidacy in June 2015.

Continuing coverage, here.