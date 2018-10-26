FBI used fingerprints in mail bomb case arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON- The head of the FBI says the suspect arrested in the mail bombs sent to prominent Democrats was found in part using fingerprint evidence and possible DNA.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Friday investigators had fingerprints of Florida resident Cesar Sayoc and had possible DNA collected from two explosive devices.

During the news conference Friday, Wray said more than a dozen pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats and CNN were "not hoax devices."

According to Wray, each of the pipe bombs contained materials that could react and cause a potential explosion.

Wray said federal authorities have located 13 improvised explosive devices that were assembled in a similar manner.

None of the devices has exploded and no one has been injured.

Wray said authorities matched a fingerprint found on one of the packages that had been sent to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California.

56-year-old Sayoc was arrested Friday at an auto shop in Plantation, Florida. He is accused of mailing explosives and threatening former U.S. presidents.

Sayoc has been charged with five crimes and faces 58 years in prison. He will be prosecuted in New York, where five of the 12 devices were found.

