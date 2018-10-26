Explaining the mysterious polio-like illness affecting children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Center for Disease Control continues to investigate the mysterious polio-like illness affecting children nationwide. What is Acute Flaccid Myelitis and is it contagious? These are just a few of the questions we asked heart surgeon Dr. Marc Gillinov, Chairman of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, to explain.

Dr. Marc invited his colleague Dr. Frank Esper, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital to join the conversation.

