Creamy Parmigiano Reggiano Pasta

Serves: 4 Prep Time: 10 Min. Cook Time: 15 Min.

Ingredients:

Half Pound Spaghetti

8 Slices Market District Bacon, diced

2 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter

2 Tablespoons Heavy Cream

1 Clove Garlic, shaved

2 Tablespoons Shallots, minced

½ Cup Parmiginao Reggiano, grated

2 Tablespoons Chopped Parsley

2 Tablespoons Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Kosher Salt To Taste

Black Pepper To Taste





Directions:

1: Cook pasta according to package. Once cooked, remove from water and rinse under cold water. Keep original pot of pasta water on the stove, keep warm for later use.

2: Render bacon in a sauté pan over medium heat. Once bacon is cooked, remove from sauté pan. Add butter to sauté pan with bacon fat, begin to cook the shallots and garlic until translucent.

3: When translucent, add in the heavy cream and half of the Parmesan cheese, and melt, while turning heat low. Reheat the pasta in the warm water. Once hot, place pasta in the sauté pan. Add the remaining cheese in stages, to avoid clumping, while gently stirring the pasta each time.

4: Once all the cheese is added, season with salt and pepper. Garnish with bacon, chopped parsley, and shaved Parmesan cheese

***Chef’s Tip**** Only use grated cheese while cooking to avoid clumping of cheese and pasta.