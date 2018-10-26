Classes canceled at Warrensville Heights High School after social media threat

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Warrensville Heights High School has canceled classes for the day after a social media post indicating “a threat.”

According to a release from the Warrensville Heights City School District, the post surfaced Friday morning with a threat to the high school.

The district decided to close the building and classes for the day. After a search of the building, recreation center and athletic fields, police said nothing suspicious was found.

The Warrensville Heights Police Department is now investigating the source of the threat.

According to the release, the school’s final varsity football game against Bedford will continue as scheduled at 7 p.m.

Classes will resume as usual Monday, but there will be an increased presence in and around the school.

The release states: “All threats to our school and scholars are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. If you discover anything that can assist in the investigation, please contact us immediately.”