× Chase involving state troopers sends four to the hospital in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — Four people were taken to the hospital following a pursuit involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to the Lorain Police Department, troopers were chasing after a vehicle around noon Friday when it collided with another car near the intersection of West 28th Street and Elyria Avenue.

A supervisor from Lifecare Ambulance said two people had to be life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. The other two were transported to Mercy Hospital in Lorain.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has not released any other information on the crash.

Stay with FOX 8 for updates on this developing story.