Cavs remain winless following loss in Detroit

DETROIT — There was no “Love” for the Cavaliers last night in Detroit.

After getting dominated by the Cavs over the past few years, the Pistons took advantage of the new, younger, Cavaliers team and beat Cleveland 110-103. That puts the Cavs record at 0-5 for the season, and keeps the team in last place in the entire NBA.

Stay with us Cavs fans.. There’s no quit in this team. We’ll continue to fight and scrap for every game. Your support now means more than ever! #BeTheFight #WeAreCleveland — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) October 26, 2018

Kevin Love did not play Thursday night. He sat out with a sore left foot.

The Wine and Gold did make an attempt to come back in the second half. Down 16 points, they cut the lead to only six with one minute left to go in the game. However, Detroit’s Dynamic Duo of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond kept the pressure on the Cavs front court and were too much for Cleveland.

Kyle Korver led the Cavaliers with 21 points, 12 of those were from behind the arc. Jordan Clarkson also looked good, scoring 18 points in 20 minutes.

The Cavaliers hope to win their first game of the season this Saturday night at the Q against the Indiana Pacers.