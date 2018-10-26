Beachwood senior kicker honored after dedicating season to helping kids with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Before Beachwood kicked off against Orange Friday night, kicker Sam Babbush was honored for dedicating his senior year to helping kids with cancer.

“I’m so thankful for every single donor. It’s hard to explain the happiness to know that these kids are getting help,” said Babbush.

Sam is collecting donations and pledges for every field goal and extra point he makes during the 2018 season.

“He was the top fundraiser in the country. He raised $10,300 for Kick-It,” said Nina Sheffler, with the Kick-It Campaign.

“Honestly, I didn’t think we would hit that number. We kept setting goals on the website and we kept raising it and raising it,” said Babbush.

In addition to senior night, Babbush got to present a $10,300 check to the Kick-It Champion, a program of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

“The funds raised are funding childhood cancer research. We have many clinical trials going on at the best hospitals doing best research we can,” said Sheffler.

Sam said he was inspired to participate because the previous kicker of the football team did it.

If you would like, you can donate online here.