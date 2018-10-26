× Akron Police: Three shot, one killed inside car

AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting that left two injured and one dead Friday night.

According to Akron Police, three people were shot in a car leaving a parking lot in the 300 block on the Brooklands around 8:40 p.m.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was dead on arrival. The two others were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

Police said there is currently no information regarding the shooter.

FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.