10-year-old charged in stepmother's shooting death

CLEVELAND — A 10-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of his 30-year-old stepmother, Shavonne Willis.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of East 121st around 3:45 p.m. Sept. 26. Officers were called to reports of shots fired and a female shot. When they arrived, Willis was taken to the hospital where she died.

Willis’ step-son was also at the scene and was not hurt. At the time, the shooting suspect was described as a male in his 30’s who was wearing a hoodie. However, Friday the boy was brought to the homicide unit by his father and placed under arrest.

According to the Juvenile Court, the 10-year-old was arraigned Friday and remanded to detention. He is facing a charge of unclassified murder.

The boy’s pretrial is set for Monday, November 5 at 11:30 a.m.

