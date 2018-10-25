WATCH LIVE: Bomb squad investigating pair of unattended packages at Time Warner Center Mall

NEW YORK — Authorities are investing a pair of unattended packages at the Time Warner Center Mall in New York City.

According to a tweet from New York City Police Department News, the Emergency Service Unit and the NYPD bomb squad are on scene.

As a precaution they are reportedly evaluating the packages.

The first floor of the mall currently remains open. However, part of the mall has been evacuated while police investigate.

The Time Warner building is where CNN is located. It was partially evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package containing a crude pipe bomb was delivered to the media company.

CNN personnel in the building Thursday stayed on the air while police checked things out.

ESU and the NYPD bomb squad are on scene. More info when available. The first floor of the mall remains open. https://t.co/A7NNbHzsNI — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) October 26, 2018

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.