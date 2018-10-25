× Statewide endangered missing adult alert issued for 76-year-old man

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police have issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert are looking for a 76-year-old man who suffers from Dementia.

According to police, Ulysses Williams was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m. when he left his Wainsted Avenue home on foot. He reportedly has not yet returned.

Williams is reportedly 5’7″ tall and weighs 175 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Williams please call 911.