Show Info: October 25, 2018

October 25, 2018

Vintage Market Days

Whether you’re looking to add something unique to your home or just enjoy finding handmade treasures, there’s an event happening this weekend that’s just for you! Carey Hedrick from Vintage Market Days joined us in studio!

October 26 – 28

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

VintageMarketDays.com

Mr. Zubs

Time now to grab a bite to eat in Akron, but this place isn’t your ordinary sandwich and pizza shop. The size and quality is big, and the names on the menu may ring a bell.

795 W. Market St.

Akron, OH 44303

330-252-0272

https://mrzubs.com/

My Wood Loft

My Wood Loft is a place in North Ridgeville that specializes in reclaimed wood to add that rustic touch to your home. The giant indoor lumber yard has a wide range of colors and sizes!

www.mywoodloft.com

Great Lakes Science Center

Calling all mad scientists! Once again the Great Lakes Science Center is undergoing a hair-raising transformation in full Halloween style! Robyn Kaltenbach and Jon Darr Kradshaw shared some spooky fun!

Spooktacular Science

October 27th & 28th

Great Lakes Science Center

www.GreatScience.com

Included with the price of admission

Clover Electric

When it comes to you home, comfort, safety and efficiency are probably at the top of your priority list. Mike Talty and Larry morrow joined us from Clover Electric!

http://www.cloverelectric.com/

Distill Table

A local organic distillery is now serving up handcrafted cocktails and delicious food that’s all about supporting local farmers!

14221 Madison Ave.

Lakewood, OH

www.distilltable.com

Mortach Financial

Retirement can be an exciting yet scary subject. Here to ease our worries was Dave Mortach, president of Mortach Financial.

http://mortachfinancial.com/

Prep Kitchen CLE

Did you know there’s a place in Cleveland where you can rent out kitchen space to help grow your food business? It’s already helping several local companies!

https://prepkitchencle.com/