Rainy weekend up ahead

CLEVELAND — The cool pattern continues making Thursday the 14th consecutive day BELOW the daily temperature normal. It’s now the longest consecutive stretch of days in 2018, and tied for the longest cold stretch in the last 5 years.

More unsettled weather will make northeast Ohio its home starting late-day Friday. There is a chance of a few showers developing as early as Friday evening so bear in mind that rain gear shouldn’t be forgotten as you step out to cheer on your local football team.

The weekend will include a blanket of clouds, rain, and a few breaks in between.

As of Thursday’s forecast, we are introducing a chance of showers now for our little ghosts and goblins on Halloween. Stay tuned to any changes that may show up prior to Trick-or-Treat.

