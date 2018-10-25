Police search for man accused of inappropriately touching woman at retail stores in Columbus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS -- Police are asking for help identifying a man who is stroking women's hair without their consent.

According to a Facebook post from the Hilliard Division of Police, several Ohio law enforcement agencies have received reports of a man making inappropriate contact with women while they're shopping.

They said in each case the man engaged in conversation with the woman and then slid his hand through her hair without permission, claiming he was removing something.

Hilliard police describe the man as a 35 to 45-year-old weighing approximately 200 pounds and about 6'2" in height.

Surveillance video from a Columbus-area Target taken between 3 and 4 p.m. on Monday shows the man in the lobby wearing a flannel shirt, jeans and baseball cap.

WBNS reports that the man was also at an Ulta Beauty Store on Tuesday conducting the same behaviors.

The suspect reportedly resembles a man seen in survelliamce video taken back in March in Muncie, Indiana. Muncie police told WBNS that the suspect there was accused of the same behaviors at Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Big Lots and Hobby Lobby, dating back two years.

According to WBNS, Police have not yet made a connection, but are interest in sharing information with Muncie Police.

Hilliard Police have reportedly filed a report against this suspect as disorderly conduct.

They remind women to be aware of their surroundings and ask that anyone with information regarding this man please contact Officer Shane O'Connor at 614-334-2495 or soconnor@hilliardohio.gov.