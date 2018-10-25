Cleveland police identify suspect who crashed stolen car into apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS - Garfield Heights and Cleveland police are working together to investigate a chase that ended when a car crashed into an apartment building.

In a press release, Garfield Heights police say an officer saw a maroon 2011 Buick LaCrosse on the road with only one working headlight near the intersection of Granger and Turney Roads.

The officer ran a check on the license plate and found the car had been stolen at gunpoint in Cleveland.

Garfield police say the officer turned on his lights and sirens near Granger Road and Transportation Boulevard.

Officers say the driver did not stop.

The chase ended when the car hit a tree and crashed into a building near Broadview Road and Portman Avenue.

Garfield Heights police say the driver was the only person in the car.

He's been identified as 26-year-old Deonte Golston.

Cleveland police say is being treated for a broken leg at MetroHealth Medical Center.

41.417066 -81.606862