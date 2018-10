× Over 130 firefighters work to extinguish large structural fire in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Crews work to extinguish a large structure fire in Los Angeles.

According to Tweets from the Los Angeles Fire Department the fire occurred in downtown at a large commercial building.

Update #StructureFire; INC#1223; 5:48PM; 1419 S Long Beach Av; https://t.co/vSUvwewufp; #Downtown; LAFD is in Defensive mode on large commercial structure fire with fire through the roof. This is currently a Greater Alarm … https://t.co/sJZa5FIIpU — LAFD (@LAFD) October 26, 2018

It was declared a major emergency structure fire and over 136 fire fighters are on scene.

Update #StructureFire; INC#1223; 5:35PM; 1419 S Long Beach Av; https://t.co/vSUvwewufp; #Downtown; This is now a Major Emergency Structure Fire with over 136FF on scene. The structure is a mid-block commercial building with … https://t.co/URTnZOAdJO — LAFD (@LAFD) October 26, 2018

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.