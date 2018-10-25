One arrest in annual Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio - A decades-long tradition in Chagrin Falls went off mostly without a hitch Wednesday night.

At midnight, a Penske truck dropped pumpkins at the top of Grove Hill.

Local teens rolled the pumpkins and smashed them in the road before sledding down.

Chagrin Falls police say two people suffered minor injuries.

Officers arrested William Pappas on a charge of placing injurious material or obstruction in the street.

Pappas will appear in Bedford Municipal Court Nov. 14.

Legend has it the tradition was started by the Chagrin Falls High School class of 1969.

41.429852 -81.391100