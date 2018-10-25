× Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize nearly $70,000 worth of heroin in Hancock County

FINDLAY –Two women are being held behind bars after a traffic stop uncovered heroin valued at $69,776 according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 2:44 a.m. Thursday morning, troopers stopped a 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 68.

According to a news release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers along with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office drug-sniffing canine were alerted to drugs in the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the heroin.

The driver, Shaquana M. Carter, 27, and passenger, Dawnsha M. Hughes, 28, both from Charleston, W. Va., were arrested and booked into the Hancock County Justice Center. Carter and Hughes were charged with possession of heroin, a first-degree felony.

If convicted, they face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.