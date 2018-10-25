Nursing Home Abuse: A son’s battle to keep his mom’s attacker behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**We want to warn you the video above is disturbing**

CLEVELAND, OH - Mitzi Piskor was the loving matriarch of a Cleveland family, but in her 70's, Mitzi began to suffer from the effects of Alzheimer's. Her son placed her in the care of the Prentiss Skilled Nursing Care Unit at MetroHealth Medical Center, and soon began to notice injuries that could not be explained, so he set up a hidden camera in her room.

What the camera captured was shocking. Mitzi Piskor was being mistreated and in some cases, abused by nine different nursing aides. Steve Piskor told Fox 8, "my mother didn't have the opportunity to say 'stop the abuse'. We actually didn't know how long it was going on, I only caught a portion, a small portion of the abuse." The most inhumane treatment was at the hands of nursing aide Virgen Caraballo. Steve Piskor says his video revealed Caraballo had two faces, one in public and one behind closed doors. "She was taking care of my mother the entire time she was there and she put on a front that she was this wonderful aide and she would give an impersonation that she was taking care of my mother and we find out it's the exact opposite," he said.

When confronted with the damning evidence, Virgen Caraballo pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a patient in 2012 and was sentenced to ten years in prison. Piskor says he is still grieving over the death of his mother in May and was stunned to learn on Wednesday that Caraballo is now asking a Cuyahoga County judge to grant her an early release from prison. He says he is opposing the early release in the name of his mother and all other victims of nursing home abuse. "Somebody has to start taking responsibility for it, if you keep letting people go, it's going to continue to happen,” he said. Piskor says he's concerned because the original judge in the case, who was incensed by the video and told him that Virgen Caraballo would have to serve at least eight of the ten-year sentence, is no longer assigned to the case. He is asking the new judge, Nancy Margaret Russo, to watch the disturbing video and ask the question: “Is it possible that Mitzi Piskor was the only patient that Virgen Caraballo abused or the only patient she was caught on camera abusing?” Steve Piskor told Fox 8, "it's just not sensible to say something like that, that she only abused my mother." The hearing to consider Caraballo’s request for an early release is scheduled to be held on October 30.