Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Aiyanna Riase, 17, was last seen October 12 on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. She was wearing a blue jacket and black jeans.

She is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs just over a hundred pounds.

If you have any information, call Cleveland police at 216 623-3085.

