McRib returning to McDonald’s seasonal menu

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 03: A McRib is seen at a McDonald's restaurant on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The sandwich arrived on the menu for the first time since 1994 and is offered at all McDonald's nationwide for a limited time until December 5, 2010. The McRib was first introduced in 1981. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND — You asked and McDonald’s delivered — the McRib will return, but only for a limited time.
Mickey D’s announced on Twitter Thursday that “the future has spoken” and on October 29 the McRib will be back for your enjoyment at participating locations.
And, to make it easier to fulfill your McCravings, you can find a McRib near you on the fast food chain’s McDonald’s Finder App available for iOS and Android devices.
Plus, McDonald’s is now available for delivery with Uber Eats — and the chain says the McRib will be available on there too — so you don’t even have to leave your house to enjoy this seasonal treat.
