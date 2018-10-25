× McRib returning to McDonald’s seasonal menu

CLEVELAND — You asked and McDonald’s delivered — the McRib will return, but only for a limited time.

Mickey D’s announced on Twitter Thursday that “the future has spoken” and on October 29 the McRib will be back for your enjoyment at participating locations.

And, to make it easier to fulfill your McCravings, you can find a McRib near you on the fast food chain’s McDonald’s Finder App available for iOS and Android devices.

The future has spoken… The McRib is coming on 10/29. Get ready. Download the McDonald’s Finder App now to find a McRib near you. Available for iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/Mq9rY7VBK9 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 25, 2018

Plus, McDonald’s is now available for delivery with Uber Eats — and the chain says the McRib will be available on there too — so you don’t even have to leave your house to enjoy this seasonal treat.

