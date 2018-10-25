× Man out on parole breaks into woman’s Uniontown home, attacks her

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — A man out on parole, who was carrying drugs, broke into a woman’s home and attacked her.

According to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Curtis Jackson Kidd allegedly broke into a home in the 3300 block of Sweitzer Street Wednesday.

Authorities said Kidd punched and broke several items in the home, including walls and doors.

He then reportedly forcibly entered the victim’s bedroom, after punching the door, and held her on top of her bed against her will.

Officials report that Kidd took her cellphone and eliminated all opportunities for her to call 911.

The victim then reportedly went to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

Upon further investigation, authorities said they discovered Kidd was possessing a small bag on what is believed to be heroin or fentynal, as well as a jar containing marijuana.

Kidd has been charged with one count of domestic violence, one count of disrupting public services, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

According to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Kidd was released from prison last year for drug-related charges.