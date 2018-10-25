Huron County investigators search for body of a man missing 15 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK TOWNSHIP, Ohio- The search for a missing Huron County man’s remains has resumed. Investigators temporarily wrapped up the search last night but went back out around 8 this morning. They are searching the wooded area behind a home on State Route 250 N in Norwalk.

A lot of agencies have been searching for Michael Sheppard, Junior over the past 15 years. Sheppard has been missing since 2003 and authorities believe he was shot and killed after a drug deal gone bad.

On Tuesday, Joshua Stamm, one of three people charged in his disappearance, pleaded guilty to causing Sheppard's death and told authorities to search in the wooded area. Huron County Sheriff’s deputies, BCI and other crews started searching Wednesday.

Back in 2010 the search and recovery team, Texas Equusearch, came in with sonar and radar to look for Sheppard. Now, they’re back in town to help again. The founder told Fox 8 that they did search this general area eight years ago.

He also said time doesn’t help the search.

"We're 15 and a half years out,” said Tim Miller the Founder of Texas Equusearch. “We don't have obvious indentations in the ground or mounds or things like that instead, there are a lot of trees and a lot of vegetation down there."

Sheppard’s mother tells Fox 8 her family is just hoping for answers and hoping this search will come to an end soon and they can start planning her son’s memorial service.

