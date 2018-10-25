× Haunted house at center of ‘mock rape’ allegations now closed

UNIONTOWN, Ohio– The Akron-area haunted house, where some employees were fired for “mock rape” scenes, has closed.

Akron Fright Fest, located at Kim Tam Park in Uniontown, made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday.

“We have decided to close Akron Fright Fest and Kidtober Fest due to current circumstances and family matters,” said the park, which is also home to a swimming lake and beach. “We will see you in the spring. Thank you for all your support, it is highly appreciated.”

Akron Fright Fest includes six haunted houses and and three require visitors to sign waivers with the understanding that actors can get physical.

It came under fire last week after a few people reported employees acting out sexual assault. One man told FOX 8 an actor said he was going to rape him, while another woman said her 16-year-old son had a similar experience.

“He was with a group of friends going through the three non-waiver houses . He said he was thrown onto a mattress by some guy in a pig mask. The guy was ‘humping’ him, demanded he squeal like a pig and then forcefully took his legs and was trying to pull them apart,” she told FOX 8.

