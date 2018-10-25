× Four Cleveland Indians are Gold Glove finalists

CLEVELAND– Four Cleveland Indians are finalists for the Gold Glove Award, Rawlings announced on Thursday.

Pitcher Corey Kluber, catcher Yan Gomes, third baseman Jose Ramirez and shortstop Francisco Lindor are among the three finalists at each of their positions.

Lindor and Gomes and three-time finalists, with Frankie taking home the award in 2016 to become the youngest shortstop to win since 1980 and only the second Indians shortstop ever.

This is the second nomination for Ramirez.

