First pour of Christmas Ale at Great Lakes Brewing Company

CLEVELAND– Christmas is two months away. So it’s the perfect time to crack into Great Lakes Brewing Company Christmas Ale.

Santa and his elves were on hand at the brew pub in Ohio City to celebrate Thursday morning.

The party featured Christmas Ale-themed food specials, beer-infused donuts from Brewnuts and music from DJ Misfit Toy.

Can’t make it to the party? On Oct. 26, Christmas Ale bottles and kegs will be available at the GLBC gift shop and on Oct. 29, you’ll begin to see the brew in stores.

