Fire destroys a 150-year-old church and everything inside — except a painting of Jesus

WAKEFIELD, Mass. -- A seven alarm fire in Wakefield, Mass., destroyed a 150-year-old church Tuesday.
Only one thing was left unscathed: a large painting of Jesus.
WBZ reports that it appears lightning struck the steeple and started the fire that destroyed the First Baptist Church of Wakefield.
Witnesses reported seeing a lightning bolt shortly before the fire started.
The building contained historic records, paintings and a decades-old organ. It's not clear if the church will be rebuilt.
Investigators are still looking into the cause.