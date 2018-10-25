× Craft beer airline brings new business to Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An international brewery with a location in Ohio wants to take its customers to another level.

It’s about 30,000 feet up.

BrewDog Columbus has been open since 2015.

It’s the brainchild of two guys (and their dog) that started with a location in Fraserburgh, Scotland.

The business has grown so much, the company is starting BrewDog Airlines.

It’s inaugural flight will be in February of 2019.

The inflight experience will include BrewDog beer the brewers say is especially designed to taste better at a higher altitude.

The flight packages include airfare from London Stansted, a stay at a downtown Columbus hotel and a tour of the company’s Columbus brewery.