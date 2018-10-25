Cleveland police work to ID man who robbed store at knifepoint

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help identifying the man it says robbed a store at knifepoint.

The aggravated robbery happened at the Family Dollar on Superior Avenue near East 74th Street at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The clerk told police he noticed a garbage bag full of merchandise near the back of the store, the police report said. When he went to check it out, a man approached him and pulled out a knife.

The clerk, who has a CCW permit, went to pull out his gun, but the robber fled. He got away with about $200 worth of merchandise.

On Thursday, investigators released a photo of the suspect. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his prosecution.

Anyone with tips should call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.